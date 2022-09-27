Looking at the Bears' Week 3 PFF Grades; Whitehair Best, Patrick Worst

Looking at the Bears' PFF grades from Week 3's win originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears came away with another surprise victory over the Houston Texans in Week 3, defeating the winless team 23-20 on a buzzer-beating field goal from Cairo Santos.

Most local pundits dove into the Bears' win more specifically, pointing out the faults of Justin Fields and the unproductive passing game plus Khalil Herbert and Roquan Smith's stellar performances and other topics.

We'll do the same here by taking a look at the team's PFF grades that stand out amongst the rest.

The offensive line posted intriguing numbers from their game. Cody Whitehair led all Bears players (Byron Pringle technically led, but only played two snaps) with an 85.3 PFF grade (78.8 pass block, 60 run block). Teven Jenkins had the fifth best grade, followed by Braxton Jones, Sam Mustipher and Larry Borom.

Lucas Patrick had the worst offensive PFF grade with a 41.5 PFF grade. He scored a 32.6 pass block grade, the worst on the offensive line by a large margin. Patrick subbed in and out with Jenkins at right guard, a rotation Luke Gesty and Matt Eberflus are comfortable with while Patrick works on preparing his wrist to snap at center again while Jenkins learns how to play guard.

As a result of Herbert's 157-yard game on the ground -- which included two rushing touchdowns -- he posted the fourth-best PFF grade with a 79.4. Herbert is not guaranteed to start against the New York Giants in Week 4 if David Montgomery can play with his ankle injury. But, after his efficient performance last Sunday, it's possible he sees more touches on the ground.

Darnell Mooney recorded the fourth-worst PFF grade on the offense. He came away with two catches for 20 yards in his third-straight week under the radar. Mooney stayed after the game to catch footballs from the jug machine on the field.

PFF grades have brought the best and worst out of Bears players this season. Week 4's game at MetLife Stadium should do the same.

