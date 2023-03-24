Looking at previous Opening Day starters for the White Sox originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Dylan Cease broke a three-year Opening Day streak.

That's right. Before the Cy Young runner-up in the American League was named the starter for the White Sox' 2023 Opening Day, Lucas Giolito held that tile for three straight seasons with the White Sox.

Here is a list of previous White Sox Opening Day starters:

2023: Dylan Cease

2020-22: Lucas Giolito

2019: Carlos Rodon

2018: James Shields

2017: Jose Quintana

2016: Chris Sale

2015: Jeff Samrdzija

2013-14: Chris Sale

2012: John Danks

2008-11, 2002-06: Mark Buehrle

2007: Jose Contreras — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) March 24, 2023

Over the past three Opening Days, Giolito has pitched 12.2 innings, allowed nine earned runs (seven in Opening Day 2020), walked seven batters, struck out 17 and allowed nine hits.

They've coincidentally lost the last three Opening Days.

This season, the White Sox take on the Houston Astros on Opening Day on the road. This matchup makes for plenty of storylines.

The White Sox vs. Astros is a matchup privy to the 2005 World Series. The South Side, of course, swept the Astros in the World Series that season under Ozzie Guillen.

They will see former teammate, Jose Abreu, don a jersey other than the White Sox for the first time in nine seasons. It marks Abreu's first game as an Astro, too.

Jose Altuve, the Astros All-Star and MVP shortstop, will not play on Opening Day. He suffered a broken thumb during the World Baseball Classic (WBC) when he was hit by a pitch while playing against Team USA.

Cease is the obvious choice to take the mound for the White Sox. Last season, he executed a near Cy Young season. He started in 32 games, pitching 184 innings. He finished with a 2.20 ERA (third-best in the majors) and 227 strikeouts (fifth-most in the league).

