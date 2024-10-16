Look up! October's full moon, Hunter's supermoon rises in the sky — and it's more unique than usual

If you were awake early Wednesday morning, you may have caught a glimpse of the supermoon for October -- and it just happens to be the biggest full moon of 2024.

The Hunter's Full Moon, a supermoon, set early Wednesday morning. It's peak was expected to last through Thursday. According to the Adler Planetarium in Chicago, it's the "closest full supermoon" of the year.

"Last month’s full moon was about 223,000 miles away from Earth, which is considerably closer than the average Earth-to-Moon distance of 239,000 miles—making it a supermoon," the Adler said. "This month’s full Moon will get even closer to Earth than last month’s."

The Adler added that a full supermoon is estimated to appear "up to 30 percent brighter and nearly 15 percent bigger than a full moon" at its farthest from Earth.

If you didn't catch it Wednesday, you still have a chance Thursday. Here's what to know about the Hunter's Moon.

When will the supermoon peak?

The Hunter's supermoon was beginning to set at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport in the 5 a.m. hour Wednesday. It can be viewed through Thursday morning, with peak illumination set for 6:26 a.m. Thursday. Clear -- but cold -- skies were expected for both Wednesday and Thursday.

Where did the name “Hunter’s Moon” come from?

"When the leaves fall and the deer fatten, it's time to hunt!" NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman said, of the name "Hunter's Moon."

According to the Royal Museums Greenwich, the “Hunter’s Moon” was named by Native Americans, so named because it gives hunters longer periods of night with which to stalk prey during the fall months.

Other cultures have named the moon the “Travel Moon” and the “Dying Grass Moon,” according to the website.

What makes this month’s “supermoon” special?

According to NASA scientists, the moon will reach perigee, its closest point to the Earth on its orbit around the planet, on Wednesday night.

Approximately 11 hours later, the full moon will occur at approximately 6:26 a.m. Thursday, making the moon appear brighter and larger than normal.

What is a “supermoon”?

According to experts, a “supermoon” occurs when the moon is within 90% of its closest approach distance to Earth. That distance is roughly 221,938 miles, according to NASA.

A “supermoon” appears slightly larger in the sky and a good deal brighter than a moon at apogee, or its furthest point from the Earth in its orbit. According to the Adler Planetarium, a “supermoon” can appear up to 30% brighter and 15% bigger than a “micromoon.”

This month’s “supermoon” is one of four straight the Earth is experiencing, but it ultimately will be the closest in calendar year 2024.