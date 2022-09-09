LOOK: ‘NBA 2K23' Features Incredible Michael Jordan Mural

By Eric Mullin

LOOK: 'NBA 2K23' features incredible Michael Jordan mural originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Thursday marked the release of "NBA 2K23," and the video game is filled with Michael Jordan connections.

For starters, Jordan graces the cover of the "Michael Jordan Edition" and "Championship Edition." Once gamers start playing "NBA 2K23," they have the ability to relive 15 iconic MJ moments, too.

And that's not all. In one of the game modes, there's an incredible mural that captures Jordan's legendary career, from his days at UNC to his six NBA championship triumphs and much, much more.

Kudos to Lee Olsen (@shiftrefresh on Twitter), who created the awesome digital artwork.

It'd be cool if that mural could be brought to life somewhere on the streets of Chicago.

