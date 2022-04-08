Look Inside Chicago's ‘Bridgerton' Immersive Experience

Catch a glimpse of Regency-era London with “The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience," set to begin in Chicago later this month.

The new event is slated to get a “secret” venue in the city fitted for the social season, and fans of Netflix’s global hit can get a taste of the gossip and glitz April 20.

The streaming service, Shondaland and event discovery platform Fever are organizing the pop-up, where guests can have a soiree in an open room.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

With Instagramable floral drapes, towering powdered wigs and a cast of royal actors, the set will feature immersive decor and costumes. Guests can pay a visit to the modiste, as well.

Organizers also plan to have a live string quartet playing iconic tracks from the hit show, including a rendition of Taylor Swift’s “Wildest Dreams.”

The immersive exhibit will run for 90 minutes, and the venue will be revealed before the event. Guests must be over the age of 21 to attend.

Tickets are available for purchase starting at $49 per person here.

The event already has a stop in Los Angeles, and will travel to Montreal and Washington, D.C.

“Bridgerton” is based on a series of books penned by author Julia Quinn. The show’s first season debuted in 2020, and the second one dropped this March 25.