LOOK: Check Out the Chicago Bulls Team Photos at the Eiffel Tower

Check out the Bulls team photos at the Eiffel Tower originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bulls have already made a memorable trip out of their journey to Paris.

Derrick Jones Jr. got engaged to his girlfriend and the team celebrated Ayo Dosunmu's 23rd birthday. To remember the trip well, the team took some indelible photos in front of the Eiffel Tower, and others, to cap off the trip's celebrations before their game on Thursday.

Check out the photos the team posted on Twitter:

Bucket getters at the Eiffel Tower. pic.twitter.com/oiGlp25s1P — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 18, 2023

Bonjour from the Eiffel Tower 👋 pic.twitter.com/eRZdidFoYv — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 18, 2023

Good morning from Paris! pic.twitter.com/5eLTPj2Ymj — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 18, 2023

Bulls in Paris ❤️🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/WmiaIu34mI — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 18, 2023

