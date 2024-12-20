Longtime Uptown Mexican restaurant permanently closing Friday after 45 years in business

Fiesta Mexicana, an iconic Mexican restaurant in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood that has served the neighborhood for 45 years, is serving their final plates Friday before permanently closing.

The closure was announced by the restaurant's owners earlier this month in a social media post, attributing the closure to challenges faced during the COVID-19 pandemic and "increased changes" over the last two years.

The restaurant was founded by Peruvian immigrant Lucy Matthew in 1979, and thousands of families over the years have come through its doors, enjoying the impressive food, live Mariachi bands and more.

The restaurant’s proximity to several classic Chicago concert venues added a bit of flair to the neighborhood, known for being frequented by musicians, performers and concertgoers at nearby locations such as the Green Mill Cocktail Lounge and Aragon Ballroom.

Tania D’Agostino and her family later took over the business in 2016, operating the eatery up until Friday's closure.

“It’s a blessing,” she said. “We take pride, and we’re honored and we are so grateful to have had this opportunity.”

D'Agostino said that she and her siblings spent plenty of their childhood within the restaurant’s walls, and that it formed many incredible memories.

Kiara Dacres, who has been eating at the restaurant for more than 30 years, was one of dozens to make the trip to the neighborhood to offer their support.

“It always tasted so good,” she said. “It’s the first place I ever had horchata. The customer service was always top-notch. They make you feel like home.”

Fiesta Mexicana will close for good at 10 p.m. Friday.