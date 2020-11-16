Chicago Coronavirus

Longtime Chicago 911 Dispatcher Dies From COVID-19

A 911 dispatcher who worked for Chicago's Office of Emergency Management Communication for 33 years died from COVID-19, the office announced Monday.

Guadalupe “Lupe” Lopez was a "beloved employee" and a "wonderful friend to many, including many at the Chicago Police Department," according to a statement.

"He was a kind-hearted man, a genuinely caring person, and a trusted confidant to those he worked with," the statement added. "His contributions to 9-1-1 and the City of Chicago will not be forgotten."

OEMC has extended its sympathies to Lopez's family, friends and colleagues.

This article tagged under:

Chicago Coronavirusoffice of Emergency Management and Communicationschicago 911 dispatcherchicago office of emergency management and communicationsguadalupe lopez
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us