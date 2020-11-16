Longtime Chicago 911 Dispatcher Dies From COVID-19

A 911 dispatcher who worked for Chicago's Office of Emergency Management Communication for 33 years died from COVID-19, the office announced Monday.

Guadalupe “Lupe” Lopez was a "beloved employee" and a "wonderful friend to many, including many at the Chicago Police Department," according to a statement.

OEMC is incredibly saddened that one of our 9-1-1 Dispatchers, Lupe Lopez (PCOII), passed away. Lupe was not only a beloved employee of the OEMC family for over 33 years, but also a wonderful friend to many, including many at the @Chicago_Police. He will be deeply missed. pic.twitter.com/JqvUiO0VwD — Chicago OEMC (@ChicagoOEMC) November 16, 2020

"He was a kind-hearted man, a genuinely caring person, and a trusted confidant to those he worked with," the statement added. "His contributions to 9-1-1 and the City of Chicago will not be forgotten."

OEMC has extended its sympathies to Lopez's family, friends and colleagues.