Longtime Chicago 911 Dispatcher Dies From COVID-19

A 911 dispatcher who worked for Chicago's Office of Emergency Management Communication for 33 years died from COVID-19, the office announced Monday.
Guadalupe “Lupe” Lopez was a "beloved employee" and a "wonderful friend to many, including many at the Chicago Police Department," according to a statement.
"He was a kind-hearted man, a genuinely caring person, and a trusted confidant to those he worked with," the statement added. "His contributions to 9-1-1 and the City of Chicago will not be forgotten."
OEMC has extended its sympathies to Lopez's family, friends and colleagues.