Longtime Chicago Catering Business Near Midway Airport Catches Fire Overnight

Emergency crews are on the scene after a catering business caught fire late Thursday near Midway International Airport, authorities can confirm.

According to Chicago Fire officials, a still and box alarm fire was reported at 11:35 p.m. Thursday in the 6300 block of South Central Avenue. Crews worked overnight and into early Friday morning, officials say.

Photos and video from the scene show firefighters on ladders using hoses to put out flames in what appears to be a burned and blackened building.

According to officials, there are no reports of injuries or displacements.

The catering business at that address, Georgi's Catering, has been in business for more than 50 years and provides meals for dozens of executive services like large businesses and corporations, aircraft and yachts, Meals on Wheels and more, it's website says.

NBC 5 has reached out to Georgi's Catering for comment but has not heard back.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.