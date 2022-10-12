Long Stretch of Cool Weather Expected After Front Moves Through Chicago Area

It’s been an eventful weather day in the Chicago area Wednesday, but some significant changes are expected as we move toward the weekend.

A series of showers and thunderstorms, some of which were severe, moved through the area on Wednesday, causing wind damage in Illinois and sparking tornado warnings in parts of Wisconsin.

According to forecast models, gusty winds could potentially hit the area later in the day Wednesday as a cold front pushes through, with some gusts in excess of 40 miles per hour possible. The National Weather Service says the winds could last for one-to-two hours before moving out of the area.

After the front finally finishes moving through the area, temperatures are expected to cool considerably for the remainder of the week. Highs are expected to only reach into the 50s across much of the area, giving residents a real taste of fall weather for several days.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Blustery conditions are expected to arrive on Thursday night, with gusty winds and the threat of additional showers, and after that disturbance moves through, temperatures could drop even more, with lows expected to fall below freezing in areas further away from Lake Michigan.

Temperatures will once again reach into the 50s on Friday and into the weekend, with low temperatures falling into the 30s away from the lake and perhaps the low-40s closer to Lake Michigan, according to forecast models.

The extended forecast won’t improve much on the temperature front, as Monday could see highs only reaching into the 40s in many locations.

Stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team for all the latest details on the forecast.