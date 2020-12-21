Long Grove Restaurant Offers Unique Dining Option by Using RVs

A restaurant in suburban Long Grove is putting a unique twist on dining out during the pandemic by setting up RVs for private dining.

Chatter Box, which is located at 330 Old McHenry Rd., created the new, innovative offering called "Camp Find-A-Way" to help people have a nice dining experience while helping them stay safe, according to a restaurant spokesman.

While Chatter Box has yet to start accepting reservations, which will be required, several campers are already parked in the restaurant's parking lot in anticipation of customers.

The RVs are being loaned from a dealership in Rockford, the spokesman added.

For those concerned about ventilation, the restaurant said each camper is equipped with HEPA filers and UV lights.

"Fresh air is brought in from the outside and heated," a post on its Facebook page read. "...Then air is pulled outside through the vent exhaust vent fan, which allows the air to be continuously circulated and turned over. We also clean and sanitize in between every seating and everyone entering must sanitize their hands first."

An opening date for the experience has yet to be announced, but according to a post Sunday on the restaurant's Facebook page, staff "will be ready to take reservations soon."