Lombard Police Officer Hurt, Man Fatally Shot After Exchange of Gunfire During Armed Robbery

An armed robbery Thursday afternoon at a shop in residential Lombard turned deadly after an exchange of gunfire left a Lombard police officer wounded and a suspect dead.

According to officials, police at 4:05 p.m. received a call of a robbery in progress at Pipes and Tobacco Smoke Shop, located at 54 W Roosevelt Rd. in the western suburbs.

When they arrived, police confronted two suspects nearby, in the area of Ann and Lincoln streets, officials said in a statement.

One of the suspects shot at the officers and they returned fire, according to the statement. An officer and one of the suspects were hit in the exchange of gunfire.

The suspect was pronounced dead at a hospital and the officer underwent surgery, reportedly for a wound to the leg.

The second suspect was taken into custody, and the statement said charges were pending.

The DuPage County Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigative Team and the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office were investigating.

No other details were released.

The Chicago Sun-Times wire contributed to this article.

