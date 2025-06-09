Police in suburban Lombard said that an "isolated incident" that triggered an investigation was resolved Monday afternoon.

According to an alert posted to social media, authorities responded to the incident in the 100 block of Sunset Avenue on Monday afternoon.

Officers say Sunset was briefly closed between Main and Charlotte, but emphasized there is “no threat to the public."

Just after 3:10 p.m., police updated their posts to say the situation had resolved, but did not offer further details.

Officers can be expected to remain in the area for a short time.