Lombard Man Charged With Attempted Terrorism Now Faces Possession of Child Pornography Charges

A 25-year-old Lombard man charged with attempted terrorism earlier this year is now facing felony child pornography charges, according to the Du Page County State’s Attorney’s office.

Christian Frazee has been charged with ten counts of child pornography in addition to the count of being in possession of an incendiary device and attempted terrorism, official said.

About 12:27 a.m. June 1, Frazee was allergely seen walking near the Village of Lombard Municipal campus with a bat, wearing latex gloves, a black hood, face covering and the materials to make a Molotov cocktail in his right hand, officials said. He was taken into custody and order to be held on $1 million bond.

During the course of an investigation into the attempted terrorism charges, investigators found hundreds of images and videos of child pornography on Frazee’s cellphone, officials said.

Frazee’s next court date has been scheduled for Jan. 7, 2021.