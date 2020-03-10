Classes Canceled Wednesday at Lombard District 44 Schools Due to Coronavirus Concern

Lombard Elementary School District 44 has canceled classes Wednesday at all eight of its schools after the district was informed that a person who tested positive for coronavirus attended a school volleyball game last week.

"Out of an abundance [of] caution, we have decided to close all schools on Wednesday to conduct enhanced cleaning & disinfecting in all eight of our schools," said Supt.Ted Stec in a statement to parents.

After-school activities were canceled Tuesday evening as well. The district said it plans to "use an emergency day built into our calendar to make-up for this non-attendance day."

The district said it was notified Tuesday that a person who tested positive for COVID-19 attended a volleyball game on March 4 at Glenn Westlake Middle School. Stec said the district "immediately contacted the DuPage County Department of Public Health" after being informed of the case.

"While we were awaiting their guidance," Stec said, "we did make the decision to cancel all after school activities starting this evening, including all park district activities. We do apologize for the late notice in which this may have reached you."

Eight additional coronavirus cases were confirmed in Illinois on Tuesday, bringing the state's total to 19, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced earlier in the day. Stec noted that DuPage County currently does not have any reported cases of COVID-19.

"Our decision to close school is above and beyond what is being recommended by health authorities and is not in response to a threat in our community," Stec said. "We feel it is extremely important that we take all necessary precautions to best protect our students, staff and community members. We do anticipate school being reopened on Thursday, March 12."



