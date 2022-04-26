Lollapalooza to Release Single-Day Tickets, Bundles Tomorrow

Lollapalooza will launch single-day ticket sales to its summer music festival in Chicago's Grant Park at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Single-day tickets will start at $125 for general admission and increase as the packaged perks start to vary from VIP to Platinum passes.

New general admission ticket bundles also will be available this year, with two-day and three-day passes joining the collection. Two single-day passes will retail for $220, and three single-day passes will go for $330 on the festival's website.

Four-day tickets, which include options for general admission, GA+, VIP, Platinum and hotel packages, are still available after dropping last month.

Ahead of the ticket sales, the festival posted its day-by-day lineup Tuesday. Dua Lipa, J. Cole and Green Day slated to headline throughout July 28-31. Other artists scheduled to perform include Lil Baby, Machine Gun Kelly, Kygo and Doja Cat.

Here’s a look at the day-by-day lineup:

Organizers noted that health and safety policies — such as negative tests, masks and proof of vaccination — may be required for the event, similar to last year. Details of any COVID measures will be announced ahead of the festival.

Illinois and Chicago eased their COVID restrictions, lifting their indoor mask and proof of vaccination requirements Feb. 28. Lollapalooza is billed, among many other summer festivals, to return to its pre-pandemic size and scope.