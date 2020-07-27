Lollapalooza to Mark Festival Weekend With Virtual Music Event

Although Lollapalooza won't take place in Grant Park this year due to concerns brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, the popular music festival will still go on — albeit in a different way.

Lolla2020, a four-night music broadcast event on YouTube, will kick off Thursday evening, coinciding with what's typically festival weekend.

The virtual event, which starts at 5 p.m. Thursday, will feature Lollapalooza sets and new performances from more than 135 artists including Paul McCartney, Chance The Rapper, OutKast, Arcade Fire, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Metallica, Lorde, Kehlani, Alabama Shakes, Run The Jewels, LCD Soundsystem, H.E.R., Tenacious D, Tove Lo and Ellie Goulding, according to announcement for the event.

In between sets, the virtual festival will include "conversations important to the Lollapalooza community" with guests including Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, singer-songwriter Perry Farrell, rapper LL Cool J as well as actor and television host "Sal" Masekela.

The complete schedule is set to be released Wednesday.

Along with Lollapalooza, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot in June announced the cancellation of several other notable summer events including the Taste of Chicago, the Chicago Jazz Festival and the Chicago Air and Water Show.