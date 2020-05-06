Lollapalooza to Make Decision on 2020 Festival by End of May

Organizers of Lollapalooza said Tuesday that they still expect to make a decision about the fate of Chicago's biggest music festival by the end of May as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

"As a reminder, we remain in touch with our partners in the City of Chicago about this year's Lollapalooza," organizers said in an email to fans Tuesday. "As the festival is still several months away, we are taking careful consideration to work through our options. We are confident that we will have enough information to make a definitive decision about the path forward by the end of May."

"Chicago is our home, and we will continue to remain optimistic about Lollapalooza 2020," the email continued. "In the meantime, we encourage everyone to listen closely to government and public health leaders and stay safe."

The email mirrored a statement the festival put out last month.

Lollapalooza is scheduled to be held over four days, from July 30 through August 2, in the city's Grant Park. Last year it drew roughly 400,000 people to Chicago.

Pitchfork Music Festival - also held annually in Chicago - announced Wednesday that it is canceling its 2020 event due to coronavirus.

"It can be pretty daunting to think about the future of live music right now, but know that we are fully committed to bringing Pitchfork Music Festival back in 2021, if the public health situation allows for it," the fest wrote on its website. "In the meantime, we urge everyone to follow local health department guidelines. We are in this together, and, if we all do our part, we’ll celebrate next year in person."

Meanwhile, the group plans to host live streams to "use the full weight of Pitchfork to support musicians and the community around our festival."

"We’re not going anywhere—stay tuned, stay positive, and see you soon," the message read.

May 5 briefing: Gov. J.B. Pritzker reveals five-phased plan to reopen Illinois during coronavirus pandemic.

The news came after Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker unveiled a five-phase plan to reopen the state, with phase five marking the time when large events, festivals, conventions and carnivals can be held. The time when that final phase can be reached is still far away, according to the governor.

“It brings me no joy to say this, but based on what the experts tell us and everything we know about this virus and how easily it spreads in a crowd: large conventions, festivals and other major events will be on hold until we reach phase five,” Pritzker said.