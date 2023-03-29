Single Day, 2-Day Lollapalooza Tickets On Sale Wednesday

Lollapalooza may still be months away, but tickets for Chicago's flagship summer music festival will go on sale to the general public this week.

According to organizers, 1-day and 2-day general admission tickets to the August event will go on sale Wednesday at 12 p.m. 1-day tickets tickets begin at $125, and 2-day tickets begin at $250.

4-day tickets starting at $365 are currently on sale, but that price will rise as single day tickets hit the market, Lollapalooza's website says.

Lollapalooza Lineup

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Lollapalooza on Tuesday released the day-by-day lineup, offering some clarity to festival-goers who aren't looking to get a 4-day pass for the event scheduled for Aug. 3 to Aug. 6 in Grant Park.

Billie Eilish and Karol G serve as the festival's two main headliners on Thursday, while Kendrick Lamar and The 1975 headline Friday evening's slate.

Saturday's performances will be headlined by Odesza and Tomorrow x Together before the festival concludes on Sunday evening with headline shows from Lana Del Rey and the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

The full lineup by day is below:

Your Lineup By Day 🤘⁣

⁣⁣

1-Day Tickets and 2-Day GA Ticket Bundles go on sale tomorrow, 3/29 at 12pm CT.⁣

⁣

4-Day Tickets move to tier 2 pricing at that time. https://t.co/bmjLHHMiVU pic.twitter.com/FcHNnE3q4e — Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) March 28, 2023

Last year, the event drew performances from major artists like Dua Lipa, J. Cole, j-hope, Green Day, Metallica, in addition to other popular artists like Lil Baby, Machine Gun Kelly, Kygo and Charli XCX

The company behind the festival most recently agreed to another 10-year contract with Chicago, meaning the four-day music event will be in the city for at least another decade. Under the terms of the contract, the maximum number of attendees for the festival at any time can't exceed 115,000.

Chicago's 2023 summer event schedule is already packed, with Pitchfork Music Festival in Union Park scheduled for July 21-23, and a NASCAR street race slated to take over downtown Chicago streets during the Fourth of July weekend.

Chicago's longstanding event, the Taste of Chicago, which usually occurs in July, will take place later in the summer, in September.