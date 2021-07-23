Lollapalooza Street Closures Have Begun in Chicago. Here's Where to Avoid

Street closures across Chicago began Friday in preparation for Lollapalooza, the city's largest music festival, officials announced.

Starting Friday, Balbo Drive and Jackson Drive from Columbus Drive to Jean Baptiste Point du Sable Lake Shore Drive will be closed, according to the Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications.

Balbo Drive and Jackson Drive from Michigan Avenue to Columbus Drive will be closed starting Monday at 8 p.m. through Aug. 2 due to to Lollapalooza set up, Chicago OEMC said in a tweet.

OEMC also noted that Columbus Drive from Monroe Street to Roosevelt Road will be closed staring Monday at 8 p.m. through Aug. 2 due to the music festival in Grant Park.

Lollapalooza will be held at full capacity next weekend in the city's Grant Park from July 29 to Aug. 1, organizers announced.

To enter the music festival, concert-goers must provide a printed copy of the COVID vaccine card, vaccine record or negative coronavirus test within 72 hours of entering.

If a person tests positive for COVID within the 72 hour-period, organizers said the individual is allowed a refund by sending the order number and ticket details to info@lollapalooza.com.

For those who are not vaccinated against COVID-19, a mask is required while inside the festival at all times.

Lollapalooza's lineup for the 2021 festival in Chicago's Grant Park this summer includes headliners like the Foo Fighters, Post Malone, Tyler the Creator and Miley Cyrus. Other artists scheduled to perform include DaBaby, Marshmello, Illenium, Journey, Megan Thee Stallion and Roddy Ricch.