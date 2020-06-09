Lollapalooza Responds to Canceled Music Festival Announcement

Lollapalooza responded to the public after Chicago's biggest music festival was canceled Tuesday over concerns of the spreading of the coronavirus.

The festival's website states the cancellation aims to protect festival-goers from contracting COVID-19.

"We wish we could bring Lollapalooza to Grant Park again this year, but we understand why things can't move forward as planned. The health and safety of our fans, artists, partners, staff and community is always our highest priority," Lollapalooza said on their website.

Festival officials said the team will now be working to deliver Chicago Lollapalooza's 30th Anniversary in the summer of 2021.

"It's difficult to imagine summer without our annual weekend together, sharing the undeniable energy generated when live music and our incredible community of fans unite," the website said.

Lollapalooza said the weekend of July 30 to Aug. 2, 2020 will still be used to honor their annual tradition of bringing Chicago, and the world, together around bonds of community, civic engagement and live music.

The weekend will consist of a virtual event, including performances from Chicago and other cities, along with previous footage of past Lollapalooza concerts.

According to Lollapalooza's website, a full schedule will be available next month.

The festival is one of many major summer events being canceled in Chicago, city officials announced Tuesday. Others include the Taste of Chicago and Air and Water show, but many will host "reimagined" festivities in their place. Click here for a full list.