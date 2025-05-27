Lollapalooza releases official aftershow calendar, with tickets on sale Friday

Summer is unofficially underway in Chicago, with music fans across the country already looking forward to the city's flagship music festival coming up this August.

While the lineups and performance dates for Lollapalooza have already been announced, festival organizers took another step towards the summer event, revealing the official aftershow calendar.

In a Lollapalooza tradition, numerous artists performing at the festival will play an aftershow at a smaller music venue in Chicago following the conclusion of that night's music at Grant Park.

Staying true to the year, 25 different Chicago music venues will be hosting aftershows at some point during the Lollapalooza weekend of July 31 to Aug. 3.

From some of the city's most storied music venues such as the Aragon Ballroom, Metro and the Vic Theatre to contemporary spots like The Salt Shed, there is more than enough music on deck for a hot summer weekend.

Below is a look at where you can see aftershows following a day at Chicago's music fest this summer:

Aragon Ballroom (1106 W. Lawrence Ave.)

Young Miko & Latin Mafia (Friday)

Bladee with Xaviersobased (Saturday)

The Bottom Lounge (1375 W. Lake St.)

Glass Beams with Yomi (Wednesday)

Gigi Perez with Nikole (Thursday)

Orla Gartland with Carol Ades (Friday)

Joey Valence and Brae with Crashprez (Saturday)

Cermak Hall (640 W. Cermak Rd.)

Layz (Saturday)

Cobra Lounge (235 N. Ashland Ave.)

Bilmuri with John Harvie (Friday)

Concord Music Hall (2047 N. Milwaukee Ave.)

Zack Fox (Saturday)

The Empty Bottle (1035 N. Western Ave.)

Otoboke Beaver (Wednesday, Thursday)

The Symposium with John Myrtle (Friday)

Epiphany Hall (201 S. Ashland Ave.)

Wasia Project (Friday)

House of Blues (329 N. Dearborn St.)

The Dare (Wednesday)

Still Woozy with Winnetka Bowling League (Thursday)

Ca7riel and Paco Amoroso (Friday)

Boynextdoor (Saturday)

Finneas with Charlotte Lawrence (Saturday late show)

Dominic Fike (Sunday)

Joe's on Weed St. (940 W. Weed St.)

Tanner Adell with DJ One Chance (Wednesday)

Lincoln Hall (2424 N. Lincoln Ave.)

Alex Warren with Bo Stalock (Wednesday)

Wyatt Flores with The Droptines (Thursday)

Mark Ambor with Zinadelphia (Friday)

Wild Rivers (Saturday)

Julie with Lovertown (Sunday)

Metro (3730 N. Clark St.)

Sierra Ferrell with Yana (Wednesday)

Bleachers with Cassandra Coleman (Thursday)

MK.Gee (Friday)

Foster the People with Junior Varsity (Saturday)

Outset (1675 N. Elston Ave.)

Isabel Larosa with Sofia Camara, Thomas Larosa (Wednesday)

Ocean Alley with Dogpark (Thursday)

Orion Sun with Sam Austins (Friday)

La Femme with Tommaso (Saturday)

Park West (322 W. Armitage Ave.)

Half-Alive with The Criticals (Wednesday)

Ravyn Lenae with Sky Jetta (Thursday)

Flipturn with Old Mervs (Saturday)

Radius Chicago (640 W. Cermak Rd.)

Mau P with Club de Combat (Thursday)

Isoxo with Syzy (Friday)

Ramova Theatre (3520 S. Halsted St.)

JPEGMAFIA with Crashprez (Friday)

Deborah De Luca with Brennen (Saturday)

Reggies (2105 S. State St.)

Sunami with Hold My Own (Wednesday)

Hey, Nothing with Winyah (Thursday)

Max McNown with Landon Conrath (Friday)

Wunderhorse with New Dad (Saturday)

Riviera Theatre (4746 N. Racine Ave.)

Isaiah Rashad with Ray Vaughn (Saturday)

The Salt Shed (1357 N. Elston Ave.)

Barry Can't Swim with Fcukers (Wednesday)

DJO with Post Animal (Thursday)

Cage the Elephant with Girl Tones (Friday)

Remi Wolf with Flowerovlove (Saturday)

Schubas (3159 N. Southport Ave.)

Durand Bernarr with DJ Cymbia (Wednesday)

Fcukers with Sparklmami (Thursday)

Del Water Gap with Caroline Kingsbury (Friday)

Laila! (Saturday)

Midnight Generation (Sunday)

Sound-Bar (226 W. Ontario St.)

Alleycvt (Friday)

Two Friends with Jev (Saturday)

Smartbar (3730 N. Clark St.)

Azzecca with Cromby, Jayah (Thursday)

Salute with DJ Heater, Rika B (Saturday)

Sleeping Village (3734 W. Belmont Ave.)

Ratboys with Hemlock (Wednesday)

Subterranean (2011 W. North Ave.)

Kenny Mason with Kaicrewsade (Wednesday)

Matt Champion with Rachel Prancer (Thursday)

Ole 60 with Rob Langdon (Friday)

Artemas (Saturday)

Jane Remover with Dazegxd (Sunday)

Thalia Hall (1807 S. Allport St.)

Royel Otis with Dancer (Wednesday)

Amaarae with Black Party (Thursday)

Role Model with Jade LeMac (Friday)

Wave to Earth with J.Y.N. (Saturday)

Boa (Sunday)

Vic Theatre (3145 N. Sheffield Ave.)

Magdalena Bay (Wednesday)

Wallows with Alemeda (Thursday)

Fujii Kaze with CYSO Chamber Collective (Friday)

Mariah the Scientist with Blk Odyssey (Saturday)

Tickets for the shows are slated to go on sale Friday, May 30 at 10 a.m. local time. More information can be found here.