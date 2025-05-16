Lollapalooza releases daily schedule with times, locations and more

One of Chicago's iconic music festivals, Lollapalooza, is returning again this summer with a star-studded lineup.
The festival released the official schedule, complete with times and stage assignments Thursday. Here's when artists will play.
Thursday, July 31
- Role Model: 5:45 p.m., Tito's stage
- Cage the Elephant: 6:45 p.m., Bud Light stage
- Gracie Abrams: 7 p.m., T-Mobile stage
- Royal Otis: 8 p.m., Lakeshore stage
- Luke Combs: 8:30 p.m., Bud Light stage
- XDinary Heroes: 9 p.m., The Grove
- Tyler, The Creator: 9 p.m., T-Mobile stage
Friday, Aug. 1
- T-Pain: 4:30 p.m., Bud Light stage
- Bleachers: 6:30 p.m., Bud Light stage
- DJo: 6:40 p.m., T-Mobile stage
- Wallows: 7:40 p.m., Lakeshore stage
- Korn: 8:30 p.m., Bud Light stage
- Bladee: 9 p.m., The Grove
- Olivia Rodrigo: 8:40 p.m., T-Mobile stage
Saturday, Aug. 2
- Clairo: 6:30 p.m., Bud Light stage
- Doechii: 6:40 p.m., T-Mobile stage
- Chase & Status: 7:30 p.m., Perry's
- JPEGMafia: 7:45 p.m., Lakeshore stage
- Twice: 8:30 p.m., Bud Light stage
- Two Friends: 8:45 p.m., Perry's
- Rüfüs Du Sol: 8:45 p.m., T-Mobile stage
Sunday, Aug. 3
- Finneas: 6 p.m., Lakeshore stage
- The Marías: 7 p.m., Bud Light stage
- Dominic Fike: 7 p.m., T-Mobile stage
- Gryffin: 7 p.m., Perry's
- Still Woozy: 8 p.m., Lakeshore stage
- Rebecca Black: 8 p.m., Tito's stage
- Martin Garrix: 8:30 p.m., Perry's
- A$AP Rocky: 8:45 p.m., Bud Light stage
- Sabrina Carpenter: 9 p.m., T-Mobile Stage
- Latin Mafia: 9 p.m., The Grove
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.
SIGN UP
For the full list of artist performances and schedules, visit the festival website.