Lollapalooza releases daily schedule with times, locations and more

One of Chicago's iconic music festivals, Lollapalooza, is returning again this summer with a star-studded lineup.

The festival released the official schedule, complete with times and stage assignments Thursday. Here's when artists will play.

Thursday, July 31

Role Model: 5:45 p.m., Tito's stage

Cage the Elephant: 6:45 p.m., Bud Light stage

Gracie Abrams: 7 p.m., T-Mobile stage

Royal Otis: 8 p.m., Lakeshore stage

Luke Combs: 8:30 p.m., Bud Light stage

XDinary Heroes: 9 p.m., The Grove

Tyler, The Creator: 9 p.m., T-Mobile stage

Friday, Aug. 1

T-Pain: 4:30 p.m., Bud Light stage

Bleachers: 6:30 p.m., Bud Light stage

DJo: 6:40 p.m., T-Mobile stage

Wallows: 7:40 p.m., Lakeshore stage

Korn: 8:30 p.m., Bud Light stage

Bladee: 9 p.m., The Grove

Olivia Rodrigo: 8:40 p.m., T-Mobile stage

Saturday, Aug. 2

Clairo: 6:30 p.m., Bud Light stage

Doechii: 6:40 p.m., T-Mobile stage

Chase & Status: 7:30 p.m., Perry's

JPEGMafia: 7:45 p.m., Lakeshore stage

Twice: 8:30 p.m., Bud Light stage

Two Friends: 8:45 p.m., Perry's

Rüfüs Du Sol: 8:45 p.m., T-Mobile stage

Sunday, Aug. 3

Finneas: 6 p.m., Lakeshore stage

The Marías: 7 p.m., Bud Light stage

Dominic Fike: 7 p.m., T-Mobile stage

Gryffin: 7 p.m., Perry's

Still Woozy: 8 p.m., Lakeshore stage

Rebecca Black: 8 p.m., Tito's stage

Martin Garrix: 8:30 p.m., Perry's

A$AP Rocky: 8:45 p.m., Bud Light stage

Sabrina Carpenter: 9 p.m., T-Mobile Stage

Latin Mafia: 9 p.m., The Grove

For the full list of artist performances and schedules, visit the festival website.