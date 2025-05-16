Lollapalooza

Lollapalooza releases daily schedule with times, locations and more

The festival released the official schedule, complete with times and stage assignments

One of Chicago's iconic music festivals, Lollapalooza, is returning again this summer with a star-studded lineup.

The festival released the official schedule, complete with times and stage assignments Thursday. Here's when artists will play.

Thursday, July 31

  • Role Model: 5:45 p.m., Tito's stage
  • Cage the Elephant: 6:45 p.m., Bud Light stage
  • Gracie Abrams: 7 p.m., T-Mobile stage
  • Royal Otis: 8 p.m., Lakeshore stage
  • Luke Combs: 8:30 p.m., Bud Light stage
  • XDinary Heroes: 9 p.m., The Grove
  • Tyler, The Creator: 9 p.m., T-Mobile stage

Friday, Aug. 1

  • T-Pain: 4:30 p.m., Bud Light stage
  • Bleachers: 6:30 p.m., Bud Light stage
  • DJo: 6:40 p.m., T-Mobile stage
  • Wallows: 7:40 p.m., Lakeshore stage
  • Korn: 8:30 p.m., Bud Light stage
  • Bladee: 9 p.m., The Grove
  • Olivia Rodrigo: 8:40 p.m., T-Mobile stage

Saturday, Aug. 2

  • Clairo: 6:30 p.m., Bud Light stage
  • Doechii: 6:40 p.m., T-Mobile stage
  • Chase & Status: 7:30 p.m., Perry's
  • JPEGMafia: 7:45 p.m., Lakeshore stage
  • Twice: 8:30 p.m., Bud Light stage
  • Two Friends: 8:45 p.m., Perry's
  • Rüfüs Du Sol: 8:45 p.m., T-Mobile stage

Sunday, Aug. 3

  • Finneas: 6 p.m., Lakeshore stage
  • The Marías: 7 p.m., Bud Light stage
  • Dominic Fike: 7 p.m., T-Mobile stage
  • Gryffin: 7 p.m., Perry's
  • Still Woozy: 8 p.m., Lakeshore stage
  • Rebecca Black: 8 p.m., Tito's stage
  • Martin Garrix: 8:30 p.m., Perry's
  • A$AP Rocky: 8:45 p.m., Bud Light stage
  • Sabrina Carpenter: 9 p.m., T-Mobile Stage
  • Latin Mafia: 9 p.m., The Grove

For the full list of artist performances and schedules, visit the festival website.

Lollapalooza
