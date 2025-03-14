Lollapalooza posts video teasing possible artists ahead of lineup reveal

Chicago's flagship music festival is once again returning to Grant Park this summer, with the four-day event's lineup slated to be released next week.

In anticipation of the big reveal, Lollapalooza released a video on their social media channels showing the Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestra playing an instrumental passage, imploring fans to guess.

The 38-second clip featured no official reveal, though numerous commenters suggested the snippet from the CYSO was from "Boiled Peanuts," a song on Tampa-based rapper Doechii's 2024 mixtape, "Alligator Bites Never Heal."

Lollapalooza has been a four-day festival since its 25th anniversary iteration in 2016, running from Thursday, July 31 to Sunday, Aug. 3 in 2025.

Festivals in recent years typically include eight primary headliners, with two headliners performing at the conclusion of the festival's events each evening.

Earlier this week, Lollapalooza organizers announced that the festival's full 2025 lineup would be announced on Tuesday, March 18.

In 2024, Lollapalooza headliners included Blink-182, The Killers, SZA, Hozier, Stray Kids, Melanie Martine, Future, Metro Boomin and more.

Earlier this month, organizers held a job fair for both Lollapalooza and the Sueños Music Festival, slated for May 24-25 with headliners Peso Pluma and Shakira.

Other popular music festivals this year are not set to return to the city.

In November 2024, Pitchfork Music Festival, which had been held in Chicago's Union Park since 2005, announced it would not be held in 2025, ending a nearly 20-year run. And Riot Fest's 2024 music festival nearly moved to the suburbs following disagreements with the Chicago Park District, but wound up being held in its longtime home of Douglass Park.

According to Riot Fest's website, the 2025 music festival is slated to take place again in Chicago at Douglass Park Sept. 19-21.