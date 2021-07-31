Lollapalooza New Mask Rule, Avoiding the Lines: Here's What to Know This Weekend

Chicago's largest music festival, Lollapalooza, enters day three of four on Saturday.

From the new masking requirement and COVID-19 guidelines to avoiding the long lines and changed Metra expectations, here's what you need to know this weekend:

What is Lollapalooza's New Mask Guidance?

Masks will be required at any indoor spaces at Grant Park starting Saturday, Lollapalooza organizers announced, explaining the new mandate is based on the latest advice from the Chicago Department of Public Health.

On Friday evening, CDPH revealed the recommendation for all residents over the age of 2 wear masks in public indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status. Wearing a face covering remains optional in outdoor settings "where the risk of COVID-19 transmission is lower."

Lollapalooza's organizers encourage all fans to bring a mask for the remaining two days of the festival.

For those who are not vaccinated against COVID-19, a mask is required while inside the festival at all times.

What do you need to get into the festival?

To enter, concert-goers must provide a printed copy of their COVID vaccine card, vaccine record or negative coronavirus test within 72 hours of entering.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation reminded that making, buying, selling and using a fake COVID vaccination card are considered illegal activities.

If a person tests positive for COVID within the 72 hour-period, organizers said the individual is allowed a refund by sending the order number and ticket details to info@lollapalooza.com.

Aside from COVID protocols, Lollapalooza also requires the festival wristband at the gate and will only allow for clear bags, which is a changed policy from previous years. No liquid of any kind will be allowed in the festival this weekend.

What bags and items can you carry into Lollapalooza?

Here are the acceptable bags and items to get through the entry gates at Lollapalooza:

Small clutch purses and fanny packs smaller than 4.5 by 5.5 inches

Clear small bags or hydration packs

Baby strollers

Frisbees

Binoculars

Blankets

Towels

Cameras (non-professional)

Empty reusable water bottles

Sunscreen in non-aerosol containers

Hand sanitizer

Prescription medicine

The following bags and items will not be allowed:

Non-clear bags larger than 12 by 12 by 6 inches

Small purses and fanny packs with more than one pocket

Sunscreen in aerosol containers

Coolers

Professional camera equipment

Drones

Selfie sticks

Hammocks

Glass containers

Outside beverages

Umbrellas

Pets

Skateboards, scooters, bicycles, wagons, tents

Weapons

Fireworks

Large chains, spiked jewelry

Chairs

Vaping devices

Festival officials reminded concert-goers to empty all liquid from reservoirs in hydration packs before entering.

How do you avoid Lollapalooza's typically long lines?

According to festival officials, peak entry times to get through the gates of Lollapalooza are between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Arriving outside this time frame could speed up entry time, organizers said.

Leaving bags at home could also allow for a quicker entry, as concert-goers can pass through the No Bag Express Lanes from Thursday through Sunday.

How big have the crowds been the past two days?

Lollapaolooza has already seen massive crowds and little to no social distancing at multiple concerts on opening day.

The four-day music festival is being held at Chicago’s Grant Park at full capacity from July 29 to Aug. 1

How can I most easily get to Grant Park?

The main entrance for Lollapalooza is located on Michigan Avenue, with a second entrance on Monroe Avenue.

Traveling by Metra train:

Throughout the four-day festival, Metra will be providing extra trains, expanding passenger capacity and adjusting schedules on the majority of the lines in anticipation of a ridership increase, Metra said.

Metra is offering a $10 unlimited All-Day Pass on weekdays on all Metra lines. During the weekend, riders can either purchase a $7 Saturday or Sunday pass for unlimited travel or a $10 Weekend Pass for unlimited travel on both Saturday and Sunday.

Metra asked riders to not bring backpacks or water bottles on the trains during the four-day event. Alcohol will also be banned while on board.

Traveling by bus:

For Metra riders arriving at Union Station and Ogilvie Transportation Center, CTA buses will provide trips to and from the festival.

CTA and Metra will place signboards directing riders to the appropriate CTA bus route, the company said. Buses themselves will also have signs on their windows indicating they serve routes to Lollapalooza.

Traveling by CTA train:

During the festival, additional and/or longer trains will be operating on the Red, Blue, Brown, Green, Orange and Yellow lines, CTA said. The Yellow line will also include extended hours until 1 a.m.

CTA is offering a “More Fun, Less Fare” summer promotion. The company dropped the prices down to $5 for a single-day pass, $15 for a three-day pass and $20 for a seven-day pass. Riders can also pay as they go for $2.25 for the bus and $2.50 for the train using Apple Pay, Android Pay, Samsung Pay or other contactless methods.

Based on federal guidance, face coverings are still required while riding CTA trains in Chicago.

Traveling by driving, walking, biking, Uber/Lyft:

Driving is also an option for attendees. However, there is no official parking at the festival, so visitors will need to find somewhere park near Grant Park. Uber and Lyft will also be available, but likely with higher demand.

Here are the following street closures through Aug. 2:

Balbo Drive and Jackson Drive from Columbus Drive to Jean Baptiste Point du Sable Lake Shore Drive

Balbo Drive and Jackson Drive from Michigan Avenue to Columbus Drive will also be closed

Columbus Drive from Monroe Street to Roosevelt Road

Divvy Bikes are available on a first-come-first-serve basis with multiple bike stations around both Metra stations and Grant Park.

For more information on how to get to Lollapalooza, click here.

What if I lose an item at Lollapalooza?

Lollapalooza organizers have a lost and found area to find items left in Grant Park. For those who attended the music festival and can't find a personal item, you can make claims here.

Lollapalooza asked its attendees to note serial numbers, engravings or anything unique to their items. The claim will also ask for an email and name.

Among the lost items thus far are sunglasses, keys, phones, wallets and IDs, organizers noted