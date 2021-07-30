Lollapalooza Lost and Found: Here's What Chicago Fest-Goers Have Left Behind After Day 1

Over 300 personal items have been lost on the first day of Lollapalooza, Chicago's largest music festival taking place in Grant Park this weekend.

According to organizers, there are 327 unclaimed items in Lollapalooza's lost and found area as of Friday morning.

Among the lost items are sunglasses, keys, phones, wallets and IDs, organizers noted. For those who attended the music festival and can't find a personal item, people can make claims here.

Lollapalooza asked its attendees to note serial numbers, engravings or anything unique to their items.

The claim will also ask for an email and name.