Lollapalooza

Lollapalooza Lost and Found: Here's What Chicago Fest-Goers Have Left Behind After Day 1

 Currently, there are 327 unclaimed items

A woman walking away after dropping her wallet on the ground.
Getty Images

Over 300 personal items have been lost on the first day of Lollapalooza, Chicago's largest music festival taking place in Grant Park this weekend.

According to organizers, there are 327 unclaimed items in Lollapalooza's lost and found area as of Friday morning.

Among the lost items are sunglasses, keys, phones, wallets and IDs, organizers noted. For those who attended the music festival and can't find a personal item, people can make claims here.

Lollapalooza asked its attendees to note serial numbers, engravings or anything unique to their items. 

The claim will also ask for an email and name. 

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

This article tagged under:

Lollapaloozalollapalooza chicagolollapalooza lost and found
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us