Lollapalooza, Jeff Fest, and more: Abundance of summer events planned across Chicago this weekend

An especially busy summer weekend kicked off in Chicago night with plenty of festivals, excitement and large crowds.

From Lollapalooza to Lionel Richie's concert at the United Center, Bronzeville Jazz Fest and Jeff Fest, a number of events are planned throughout weekend. Ahead of the excitement, Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications issued a news release, reminding residents to stay vigilant and to enjoy the various events safely and responsibly.

On Friday night, workers were busy setting up for the Taste of Chicago Marquette Park. The neighborhood fest, set to get underway Saturday afternoon, will feature plenty of food, live music and more.

Over in West Town, Dancing in the Streets -- named after a popular Grateful Dead song -- highlighted the community's live music scene, dancing and a vast selection of craft beer.

"Dancing in the Streets fest is a very wonderful and joyous occasion for us to celebrate live music in Chicago but also on the weekend of the birthday day of Jerry Garcia, the late founder of the Grateful Dead," said "Grateful Gary," leader of the Magic Bus band.

If you go to this beach this weekend - you'll want to either rethink your plans or be especially cautions. Dangerous swimming conditions are possible through Saturday morning, so it's best to keep clear of piers and jet walls.

Nearby, a lighted boat parade known as Venetian Night will twinkle off of Lake Michigan at Monroe Harbor Saturday night. Meanwhile at the McCormick Place, the three-day Black Women's Expo is underway - celebrating strength, success and sisterhood.

Bears fans - especially young ones - will be in for an exciting weekend at Soldier Field. A full slate of family activities is planned for the Chicago Bears Family Fest, which starts Sunday.

If you venture out this weekend - no matter where you go, officials advise being mindful of weather conditions. Excessive heat and storms are both possibilities, according to meteorologists.