Singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus headlined Lollapalooza Thursday night, accompanied by several major artists alongside her.

Performing in a glittery, red bodysuit, Cyrus took to T-Mobile Stage in Chicago's Grant Park with famed artists like Billy Idol, Wiz Khalifa and Juicy J, as well as the city's own Benny the Bull from the Chicago Bulls.

Take a look at some shots from her performance:

Photos: Lollapalooza in Photos: Miley Cyrus Brings Glitz to Grant Park