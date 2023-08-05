Lollapalooza forecast: Rainfall keeps Saturday cooler, storms still possible Sunday evening

After two hot summer days started off Lollapalooza weekend in Chicago, those attending the iconic music festival for the next two days can expect some different conditions.

While Saturday's forecast includes flood risks in the far south parts of the Chicago area, those heading to Grant Park can mostly expect lighter rains, contributing to cooler temperatures.

Intermittent showers are forecasted across the Chicago area for much of Saturday, with pockets of heavier rain possibly impacting the festival through 6 p.m., according to NBC 5 Storm Team meteorologist Kevin Jeanes.

From there, a break of rain is expected in the evening hours until more showers are possible after 10 p.m., with continued overnight precipitation.

As for Sunday, morning showers at Grant Park are possible before the gates for the festival open, with humid conditions and temperatures in the upper 70s.

Much of the day is expected to stay dry, with no precipitation anticipated for the afternoon and early evening before a possible system of storms at night.

Storms could move in starting at around 8 p.m., though it is possible that significant precipitation holds off until around 11 p.m., after the festival will have ended.

Those attending Lollapalooza on Sunday should prepare for the possibility of strong storms impacting the area, despite the possibility of storms holding off for most of the evening.

Information on evacuation procedures at the festival in the event of severe weather can be found here.