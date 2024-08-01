Lollapalooza fans hope Mother Nature cooperates as thunderstorms loom in forecast

You can't have a Chicago summer without Lollapalooza, but could Mother Nature spoil the party for thousands of concertgoers?

While the bands and the fans take over Grant Park, they remain at the mercy of Mother Nature, but Thursday and Friday could bring showers and thunderstorms to the city of Chicago, including the threat of severe weather.

Even with that possibility looming, fans are choosing to remain optimistic.

”I don’t know what the cover is going to look like in there, what cover looks like inside there so probably just get out and stay safe that’s really it,” Declan O'Rourke said, he's going Thursday and Friday.

While most who are heading to the fest already have their lineup of who they'd like to see, many of them are unsure if they're going to be staying if the weather doesn't cooperate. Others NBC Chicago spoke with are adamant on having a good time rain or shine, and are hoping for positive vibes to get them through the fest.

”I don’t know I feel like it’s a vibe being at a concert when its raining and you're wet just jamming out,” A festival goer said.

Some are already making plans, whether it be to wait out the storm at a friends apartment or finding shelter nearby.

”Chicago Athletic Association is just down the street with some nice coverage for any kind of inclement weather back up,” Kelsey Smith, who is attending this weekend said.

This would not be the first instance that weather has disrupted the fun at Grant Park this summer. The Sueños Music Festival hit a snag when torrential rain and lightning came down ahead of one of the headliners 'Peso Pluma'. The NASCAR Chicago Street Race was also interrupted by heavy rain, forcing the race to be shortened for the second year in a row.

This year, Lollapalloza organizers are not taking any chances and putting a weather plan in place. Organizers primarily urge everyone going to download the Lollapalloza app to stay informed of which performances will be delayed or canceled. They are working in partnership with the city and the Office of Emergency Management and Communication to keep the party going safely.

OEMC also advises concertgoers at home to have a plan, and that includes downloading their app to stay informed.

“The city has worked closely with the organizers to plan and prepare for the safety and security of festival attendees, performers and staff,” said OEMC Executive Director Jose Tirado. “Public safety remains our top priority for the event. We encourage those inside and outside the festival to report any suspicious activity by calling 9-1-1 or notifying onsite security.”

Hydration will also be key to staying safe and having fun, organizers have set up hydration stations, and urge everyone at home to bring an empty water bottle. They also advise anyone going to keep an eye on each other, and know where the nearest aid station is.

"Hydration is paramount to the health and safety of patrons. We encourage fans to arrive hydrated, bring water to drink while they are waiting to enter the festival, and refill it once they get through the gates. Lollapalooza is committed to keeping fans hydrated by offering free freshly filtered water at Hydration Stations located throughout the festival along with Misting and Cooling Stations.

"We also encourage fans to take breaks and find shade. Lightweight clothing, hats, sunscreen lotion, and sunglasses are key. Fans can catch some shade on our cooling buses by the Medical Tents on Balbo and Jackson." Britt Pearce L'Heureux with C3 Presents said.

If you would like a copy of the safety plan, or a map of where hydration and aid stations, visit the Lollapalooza website.