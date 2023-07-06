Chicago already knows Lollapalooza is one of the best music festivals out there. And now, one report says that the rest of the country agrees.

A recent study from the website airportparkingreservations.com analyzing music festivals in states across the country used a number of factors, including Google search data, cost of accommodations for three days in a three-star hotel, and average rain, sun and temperature to find the "Most Popular Music Festivals in the US."

According to the report, Lollapalooza, in Chicago's Grant Park, came at No. 3. The four-day music festival was the most-searched for among Missouri, Ohio, Iowa, Indiana and Illinois, the report says.

MORE: Drake, Beyoncé and more: A look at some of Chicago's biggest concerts this July

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Nabbing the first place spot on the list was Coachella, held in California. According to the report, it was the most-searched for festival in 32 states. Coming in the second place spot on the list was Boston Calling, held in Massachusetts.

Lollapalooza for 2023 is scheduled to take place Aug. 3-6, with Kendrick Lamar, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Billie Eilish among the headliners. Tickets for the Chicago music festival are currently on sale.