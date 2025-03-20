Chicago's iconic Grant Park music festival has officially announced the daily event lineup.

The festival previously announced the full list of performers on Tuesday but did not specify which day they are each scheduled to play.

Presale tickets for the festival went on sale Thursday, and quickly sold out.

The flagship music festival is set to take place July 31 through Aug. 3 in Grant Park. The festival in recent years has typically included eight primary headliners, with two headliners performing at the conclusion of the festival's events each evening.

So who is playing each day?

The festival is set to begin Thursday with headliners Tyler, The Creator and Luke Combs. Other artists slated include Gracie Abrams, Cage the Elephant and Sierra Ferrell.

Friday will see performances from Olivia Rodrigo and Korn at night, preceded by sets from Bleachers, T-Pain and Foster the People.

On Saturday, the headliners are Rüfüs Du Sol and Twice. Before their performances, artists including Doechii, Clairo and Two Friends will take the stage.

Finally, Sabrina Carpenter and A$AP Rocky will close out the festival on Sunday night. Martin Garrix, Dominic Fike and Still Woozy will perform before the headliners.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

See the rest of the lineup on the Lollapalooza website.

Despite the four-day passes being sold out, one and two-day tickets are still available.