Official Lollapalooza Aftershows Have Been Announced. Here's When You Can Get Tickets

With the unofficial start of summer now behind us, many are already looking forward to Lollapalooza, Chicago's flagship music festival that is slated to take over Grant Park during the first weekend of August.

While tens of thousands will head downtown to see their favorite acts during the four-day festival, many fans seek out "aftershows," where some artists who are on the Lollapalooza lineup play additional shows at smaller venues throughout Chicago.

In 2023, 17 different venues across Chicago will be hosting official Lollapalooza aftershows during the week of the festival, with shows running from Tuesday through Sunday.

Tickets for all of the shows will be available beginning at 10 a.m. local time on Friday, June 2 on Lollapalooza's website.

Below is a list of the venues that will host aftershows this year along with the date of the scheduled show. Start times are not given, although final performances at Lollapalooza typically conclude by 10 p.m. local time.

The Bottom Lounge, 1375 West Lake Street

Wednesday: Lovejoy with Junior Mesa

Thursday: Declan McKenna with Eli Smart

Friday: Spacey Jane with Arcy Drive

Saturday: Sudan Archives with Harry Edohoukwa

Cermak Hall, 640 West Cermak Road

Saturday: Meduza

Sunday: Gorgon City with Inphinity and Jaygee

Cobra Lounge, 235 North Ashland Avenue

Thursday: Knocked Loose

Concord Music Hall, 2051 North Milwaukee Avenue

Thursday: Ken Carson with Lil 88

Friday: Destroy Lonely with Tiacorine

Saturday: AC Slater

Sunday: Wax Motif

House of Blues, 329 North Dearborn Street

Wednesday: 30 Seconds to Mars

Thursday: Sabrina Carpenter

Friday: Yung Gravy with DJ Tiiiiiiiiiip

Saturday: Maisie Peters with Claire Rosinkranz

Lincoln Hall, 2424 North Lincoln Avenue

Wednesday: Joy Oladokun with Pony Bradshaw

Thursday: The 502s with Ax and the Hatchetman

Friday: Suki Waterhouse with Ari Abdul

Saturday: Neil Frances

Sunday: Poolside

Metro, 3730 North Clark Street

Tuesday: Carly Rae Jepsen

Friday: Portugal. The Man with Usted Señalemelo

Saturday: A Boogie wit da Hoodie with Skizzy Mars

Sunday: Sylvan Esso with Sarah Kinsley

Park West, 322 West Armitage Avenue

Wednesday: Dope Lemon with The Beaches

Thursday: Band-Maid with Beauty School Dropout

Friday: Ivan Cornejo with Arath Herce

Saturday: Magdalena Bay

Radius, 640 West Cermak Road

Thursday: Dom Dolla

Friday: Svdden Death with Ray Volpe

Sunday: Alan Walker with Telycast

Reggies, 2105 South State Street

Thursday and Friday: Morgan Wade

Saturday: Bakar

The Salt Shed, 1357 North Elston Avenue

Friday: Higher Ground: Diplo with Major League DJz and Bontan

Schubas Tavern, 3159 North Southport Avenue

Wednesday: Matt Maltese

Thursday: Ekkstacy with Pardyalone

Friday: The Happy Fits with Windser

Saturday: Michelle with Girl K

Sleeping Village, 3734 West Belmont Avenue

Wednesday: Franc Moody

Saturday: Thee Sacred Souls

Sound-Bar, 226 West Ontario Street

Thursday: Acraze

Friday: The Knocks

Saturday: Solardo

Sunday: Matroda

Subterranean, 2011 West North Avenue

Wednesday: Brackence with Jack Larsen

Thursday: Sueco with Bad Neighbors

Friday: Emo Nite

Saturday: Loveless with Beauty School Dropout

Thalia Hall, 1807 South Allport Street

Wednesday: Men I Trust with Husbands

Thursday: Foals with Friday Pilots Club

Friday: The Garden with Sincere Engineer

Saturday: L'Impératrice with Josh Fudge

Sunday: Dehd with The Hecks

The Vic, 3145 North Sheffield Avenue