Official Lollapalooza Aftershows Have Been Announced. Here's When You Can Get Tickets

With the unofficial start of summer now behind us, many are already looking forward to Lollapalooza, Chicago's flagship music festival that is slated to take over Grant Park during the first weekend of August.
While tens of thousands will head downtown to see their favorite acts during the four-day festival, many fans seek out "aftershows," where some artists who are on the Lollapalooza lineup play additional shows at smaller venues throughout Chicago.
In 2023, 17 different venues across Chicago will be hosting official Lollapalooza aftershows during the week of the festival, with shows running from Tuesday through Sunday.
Tickets for all of the shows will be available beginning at 10 a.m. local time on Friday, June 2 on Lollapalooza's website.
Below is a list of the venues that will host aftershows this year along with the date of the scheduled show. Start times are not given, although final performances at Lollapalooza typically conclude by 10 p.m. local time.
The Bottom Lounge, 1375 West Lake Street
- Wednesday: Lovejoy with Junior Mesa
- Thursday: Declan McKenna with Eli Smart
- Friday: Spacey Jane with Arcy Drive
- Saturday: Sudan Archives with Harry Edohoukwa
Cermak Hall, 640 West Cermak Road
- Saturday: Meduza
- Sunday: Gorgon City with Inphinity and Jaygee
Cobra Lounge, 235 North Ashland Avenue
- Thursday: Knocked Loose
Concord Music Hall, 2051 North Milwaukee Avenue
- Thursday: Ken Carson with Lil 88
- Friday: Destroy Lonely with Tiacorine
- Saturday: AC Slater
- Sunday: Wax Motif
House of Blues, 329 North Dearborn Street
- Wednesday: 30 Seconds to Mars
- Thursday: Sabrina Carpenter
- Friday: Yung Gravy with DJ Tiiiiiiiiiip
- Saturday: Maisie Peters with Claire Rosinkranz
Lincoln Hall, 2424 North Lincoln Avenue
- Wednesday: Joy Oladokun with Pony Bradshaw
- Thursday: The 502s with Ax and the Hatchetman
- Friday: Suki Waterhouse with Ari Abdul
- Saturday: Neil Frances
- Sunday: Poolside
Metro, 3730 North Clark Street
- Tuesday: Carly Rae Jepsen
- Friday: Portugal. The Man with Usted Señalemelo
- Saturday: A Boogie wit da Hoodie with Skizzy Mars
- Sunday: Sylvan Esso with Sarah Kinsley
Park West, 322 West Armitage Avenue
- Wednesday: Dope Lemon with The Beaches
- Thursday: Band-Maid with Beauty School Dropout
- Friday: Ivan Cornejo with Arath Herce
- Saturday: Magdalena Bay
Radius, 640 West Cermak Road
- Thursday: Dom Dolla
- Friday: Svdden Death with Ray Volpe
- Sunday: Alan Walker with Telycast
Reggies, 2105 South State Street
- Thursday and Friday: Morgan Wade
- Saturday: Bakar
The Salt Shed, 1357 North Elston Avenue
- Friday: Higher Ground: Diplo with Major League DJz and Bontan
Schubas Tavern, 3159 North Southport Avenue
- Wednesday: Matt Maltese
- Thursday: Ekkstacy with Pardyalone
- Friday: The Happy Fits with Windser
- Saturday: Michelle with Girl K
Sleeping Village, 3734 West Belmont Avenue
- Wednesday: Franc Moody
- Saturday: Thee Sacred Souls
Sound-Bar, 226 West Ontario Street
- Thursday: Acraze
- Friday: The Knocks
- Saturday: Solardo
- Sunday: Matroda
Subterranean, 2011 West North Avenue
- Wednesday: Brackence with Jack Larsen
- Thursday: Sueco with Bad Neighbors
- Friday: Emo Nite
- Saturday: Loveless with Beauty School Dropout
Thalia Hall, 1807 South Allport Street
- Wednesday: Men I Trust with Husbands
- Thursday: Foals with Friday Pilots Club
- Friday: The Garden with Sincere Engineer
- Saturday: L'Impératrice with Josh Fudge
- Sunday: Dehd with The Hecks
The Vic, 3145 North Sheffield Avenue
- Wednesday: Noah Cahan with Richy Mitch and The Coal Miners
- Thursday: Peach Pit with Annie Dirusso
- Friday: The Rose with Isabel Larosa