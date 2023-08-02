Lollapalooza 2023: From street closures to what you can bring inside, here's what to know

Chicago's flagship music festival is mere hours away from returning, with tens of thousands of music fans getting ready to head to Grant Park for the four-day Lollapalooza.

Running from Thursday through Sunday, dozens of artists will perform throughout Chicago's lakefront park, with Kendrick Lamar, the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Lana Del Rey among the festival's headliners.

With street closures already in effect and public transportation service expanded for the weekend, here's what you need to know ahead of Lollapalooza 2023.

Street closures in effect

Below is a look at roads that are closed for the four-day festival, and how long the closures will stay in effect:

Balbo Drive from Columbus to DuSable Lake Shore Drive through Sunday, Aug. 13

Balbo Drive to Michigan Avenue to Columbus through Monday, Aug. 7

Jackson Drive from Columbus to DuSable Lake Shore Drive through Saturday, Aug. 12

Jackson Drive to Michigan Avenue to Columbus through Monday, Aug. 7

Columbus from Monroe to Roosevelt through Monday, Aug. 7

Additional northbound center lanes on Columbus from 13 th Street to Roosevelt Road through Monday, Aug. 7

Street to Roosevelt Road through Monday, Aug. 7 Ida B. Wells / Congress Pkwy/Circle is closed from Michigan to Columbus through Monday, Aug. 7.

Monroe Street from Michigan to DuSable Lake Shore Drive is closed Wednesday, Aug. 2 through 6:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 7 at 7 a.m.

Rideshare pick-up and drop-off locations and boundaries

According to the Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications, geofencing boundaries will be set up for rideshares, taxis, car services and pedicabs from DuSable Lake Shore Drive State Street, and Wacker Drive to 14th Street.

As part of those boundaries, the following will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Aug. 3 - 6:

No pick-ups and drop–offs on DuSable Lake Shore Drive, including on-ramps, off-ramps, medians, turning lanes, shoulders, and emergency pull-offs

No vehicles, stopping, standing, or parking in bus or bicycle lanes, fire lanes, sidewalk crossings, etc.

No vehicles are allowed on S. Indiana Ave for pick-up, drop-off, or standing

Wacker Place between Wabash thru the area just west of Michigan will be allowed for access serving the area hotels at the edge of the restricted zone. Onsite hotel vehicle operations on private property are not prohibited

Pedicabs are allowed only to pick-up and drop-off on Randolph West of Michigan Ave. Pedicabs are NOT allowed along the other restricted streets including Columbus, State, Michigan, Roosevelt, or Randolph east of Michigan

CTA and Metra service extension

Both the CTA and Metra are set to add additional service Thursday through Sunday as well.

According to officials, "Metra will provide extra trains with added railcars for expanded capacity and adjust schedules on most lines to accommodate the anticipated demand for ridership." For CTA riders, the Loop lines, along with the Blue and Red lines will get ticketholders the closest to Grant Park.

According to the CTA, "Yellow Line service will be extended until midnight each night, and various bus routes will connect between Metra trains at Chicago Union Station or Ogilvie Transportation Center with Grant Park," officials said.

While many heading to Lolla may want to avoid the high prices of alcoholic beverages at the festival, Metra officials warn to keep it off their trains.

Alcohol is banned on all Metra trains during the festival, and Metra officials are asking passengers to refrain from bringing backpacks or water bottles on trains throughout the event.

Additionally, those who may be used to taking their bicycle on the Metra may run into difficulties during the festival.

"Metra riders should also be advised that due to the expected increase in ridership, Metra may not be able to accommodate bicycles onboard and conductors can refuse boarding to bicyclists," a press release from CTA and Metra said.

Who is performing?

Although names like Billie Eilish and Lana Del Rey may draw the most attention, dozens of artists will be hitting one of the festival's several stages throughout the weekend.

A full list of performers can be found here.

What am I allowed to bring inside the festival?

According to event organizers, all attendees will be searched upon entry and re-entry to the festival.

The following items are allowed inside the festival:

CLEAR bags made up of clear plastic, vinyl, or pvc, and no larger than 12" x 6" x 12". Small clutch purses and fanny packs with no more than 1 pocket. Clutch purses no larger than 6" x 9" (See Full Bag Policy Below)

Baby Strollers

Binoculars

Cameras (basic point and shoot consumer-grade cameras) without detachable lenses and other accessories (monopods, selfie sticks, tripods, GoPro mounts, and other attachments are not allowed)

EMPTY reusable water bottles and hydration packs, and plastic or aluminum water bottles

reusable water bottles and hydration packs, and plastic or aluminum water bottles Sunscreen in non-aerosol containers is allowed in the size of 3.4 ounces or less

Factory sealed Naloxone/Narcan kit

The following items are prohibited inside the festival:

Any bags that are NOT CLEAR bags made up of clear plastic, vinyl, or pvc, and are larger than 12" x 6" x 12". Any Small clutch purses and fanny packs with more than 1 pocket. Clutch purses that are larger than 6" x 9" (See Full Bag Policy Below)

Aerosol containers, including sunscreen and personal beauty products. NOTE: Sunscreen in non-aerosol containers is allowed in the size of 3.4 ounces or less

NEW FOR 2023: Blankets, Sheets, Towels Frisbees

Coolers of any kind . (Exceptions may be made for medical use)

(Exceptions may be made for medical use) Framed backpacks, multiple pocket back packs and any pack that is not aligned with the allowed backpacks above. (See Full Bag Policy Below)

Any and all professional audio recording equipment

Professional cameras and professional recording (photo, video, audio) equipment (NO large professional detachable zoom lenses, stands, monopods, tripods, attachment sticks (selfie sticks) or other commercial equipment.

Any and all professional video equipment. No video recording will be allowed

Drones or any other remote flying device

Hammocks

Glass containers of any kind

Illegal and Illicit substances of any kind

Outside food or beverage (including alcohol) of any kind

Umbrellas

Pets (except service animals)

Selfie sticks

Skateboards, scooters, bicycles, wagons, carts or any personal motorized vehicles

Tents, canopies, or shade structures of any kind

Totems or flag poles.

Unauthorized/unlicensed vendors are not allowed. No unauthorized solicitation and materials including handbills, flyers, stickers, beach balls, giveaways, samples, etc.

Weapons or explosives of any kind

Fireworks

Large chains or spiked jewelry

Bicycles inside festival grounds (free parking is available near festival entrance)

Carts of any kind (including Red Wagons)

Chairs of any kind

All Chicago parks prohibit smoking of any kind, including vaping.

The following information is offered for those with prescription medication:

Anyone needing prescription medicine at the festival must present the pharmacy-labeled container which states the prescription, dosage, and patient name to our medical staff at each entrance gate. Patrons are only allowed a sufficient supply of the prescribed medication for that day.

Medicines needing to be inhaled or smoked are prohibited unless in a prescribed inhaler.

Over the counter medications are allowed in a sufficient supply for the day. Bottle contents will be verified by medical personnel at the entry gates.

The full bag policy for Lollapalooza can be seen below: