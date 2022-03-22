Lollapalooza

Lollapalooza 2022 Lineup: Metallica, Dua Lipa, J. Cole, Green Day to Headline

The four-day music festival will be held from July 28-31 at Chicago's Grant Park

By Enji Erdenekhuyag

Scott Legato | Getty Images Entertainment | Getty Images

It’s official: Metallica, Dua Lipa, J. Cole and Green Day are slated to headline Lollapalooza in Chicago’s Grant Park this summer. 

The city’s largest music festival also will include sets from Doja Cat, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Baby, Kygo, Glass Animals and Big Sean among others, organizers announced Tuesday.

Here’s a look at the full lineup:

The festival will be held at full capacity from July 28-31.

Four-day tickets, which include options for general admission, GA+, VIP, Platinum and hotel packages, will be available at noon Tuesday on Lollapalooza’s website. Single-day lineups and tickets will be released at a later date. 

Organizers noted that health and safety policies — such as negative tests, masks and proof of vaccination — may be required for the event, similar to last year. Details of any necessary measures will be announced ahead of the festival. 

Illinois and Chicago eased their COVID restrictions, lifting their indoor mask and proof of vaccination requirements Feb. 28. Lollapalooza is billed, among many other summer festivals, to return to its pre-pandemic size and scope. 

