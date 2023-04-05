Logan Webb Says White Sox' Tim Anderson Shouldn't Have Been Ejected

Logan Webb says Tim Anderson shouldn't have been ejected originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Tim Anderson was ejected from the game in the third inning after yelling from the dugout and arguing a strikeout call during Wednesday's second White Sox-Giants matchup.

Pedro Grifol said after the game “he (Anderson) felt he got quick pitched" because Webb started his wind-up a few seconds into the pitch clock. Anderson tried to call a timeout in the batter's box. But the umpire didn't allow it and stuck out Anderson, causing the dispute. Webb denies the claim that he tried to quick pitch Anderson.

"He called time and he got back in the box. He was looking at me, I was looking at him, so I started my wind up," Webb said. "I wasn’t trying to quick pitch or anything, but he took it that way, I guess."

Logan Webb explains why Tim Anderson was yelling at him, leading to an ejection for the White Sox shortstop pic.twitter.com/2tdE2vDPhR — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) April 5, 2023

Anderson exchanged a few words with the umpire. But most of the talk from Anderson's end in the dugout was directed at Webb, not the umpires. Webb conceded Anderson shouldn't have been ejected from the game because he wasn't talking to the umpires.

"I don’t necessarily think he should have gotten tossed. He was talking to me. He wasn’t talking to the umpires," Webb said. "But I'm not going to listen to that s--t for a bunch of pitches. It is what it is. I said what I said. That's about it."

Anderson wound up ejected from the game, either way. Hanser Alberto replaced him in the order and Elvis Andrus shifted to shortstop to cover for Anderson on the field. The White Sox ended up winning without Anderson or Eloy Jiménez, who went on the 10-day injured list earlier before the game.

