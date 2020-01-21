Logan Square Shooting Leads to Police Chase Ending With Crash in Ravenswood

A police chase on the North Side stemmed from a shooting in Logan Square and ended in a crash in Ravenswood.

A 43-year-old man was shot by someone in a passing vehicle about 8:35 p.m. in the 3300 block of West Armitage Avenue, Chicago police said. The suspects sped off and fired shots at police during a pursuit.

The chase ended in the 4400 block of North Western Avenue after the vehicle crashed, police said. The people inside the vehicle were taken into custody, and a handgun was recovered.

The 43-year-old man, who was shot in the torso, was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, police said. No officers were hurt.

Area North detectives are investigating.