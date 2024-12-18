Logan Square man recounts brazen attack earlier this month

A Logan Square resident is continuing to recover after being brutally attacked in the neighborhood, steps away from where he lives.

Ari Klamka said he was standing at the corner of Altgeld Avenue and Spaulding Avenue on Dec. 9 waiting to be picked up by a friend when five masked men got out of a dark-colored sedan and attacked him, demanding his belongings.

"I didn't fight back, I just tried to give them my stuff as fast as I could," KIamka said.

Klamka said the attack happened in seconds, leaving him with a broken nose and facial fracture.

"We are still trying to figure out if I need surgery or not to fix the fracture in my nose," Klamka said.

Detectives are investigating a string of similar attacks that occurred in Logan Square and nearby Wicker Park on the same date.

Though several nearby homes do have security cameras, police have been unable to uncover footage showing the suspects.

“While I was at the hospital, there were five other people that came in,” he said. “One guy had his head bandaged up and one guy had a gash in his eye.”

Grappling with medical bills and mental trauma, Ari said he is moving from his apartment in Logan Square.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly> Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

“It was just really scary. I’ve lived here almost 20 years and I’ve always felt safe until now," Klamka said.

An investigation from Chicago police remains underway as no one is in custody.