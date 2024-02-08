Logan Square bakery targeted by burglar 3 times in 6 months

Surveillance video from last week shows a burglar smashing his way into a bakery in Chicago’s Logan Square neighborhood. The owner of Pan Artesanal told NBC Chicago they have been targeted three times in six months.

“It’s been very frustrating because it’s the same person over and over again,” said owner Lizette Espinoza.

The thief is seen running through the bakery and getting behind the counter. Moments later, he walks out with cash register.

“It’s not about how much he stole in money,” she said. “It’s how much damage he causes us internally.”

She and her sister opened the bakery five years ago. Their damaged window still boarded up near Ridgeway and Fullerton Avenues.

“What can we say if they’re not stopped?” she asked. “Most of them are underage and they think its just pretty easy for them to do it and they get away with it.”

Police said at least nine small businesses have been targeted since January. Four of them in Logan Square and Avondale.

“I met with a number of the business owners and obviously they’re upset,” said 35th Ward Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa.

Ramirez-Rosa said he understands their frustrations and that his office is working to address the problem.

“We’re looking at options for improved lighting, we’re also going to be working with the local police to see if there are strategic areas where we can place cameras,” he said. “Of course we’re also talking about how we can ensure anyone involved is held accountable.”

While no one has been arrested, the alderman said Chicago police have identified a suspect believed to be connected to several cases, the bakery owner wants him behind bars.

“If things like this keeps happening how can we stay in the area?” she said.

The bakery plans to reopen Saturday at 8 a.m. The owner is encouraging everyone to come out to support small businesses impacted.