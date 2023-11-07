Lockport students moving to alternative building after ceiling collapse

Following a ceiling collapse inside a suburban high school classroom, students will be moving to another building to resume in-person learning.

Last week, the ceiling inside a classroom at Lockport High School's central campus collapsed, leaving Lockport Township District 205 scrambling to find a plan for the school's hundreds of students.

“We’re going to do everything possible so that two or three weeks from now, people feel like they’re at home," Robert McBride, Superintendent of Lockport Township District 205 said. "They'll feel like they’re just back in school.”

The future of the campus was the subject of an emergency meeting from the school board, with the board electing to move students to in-person learning at Lincoln-Way North High School.

Students had been in remote learning since the ceiling collapse occurred last week. The board had to decide whether to continue with online learning, facilitate hybrid schedules with the district's eastern campus or utilize an alternative location, the latter of which was ultimately chosen.

In-person learning at Lincoln-Way North for the Lockport students is expected to begin as soon as possible, though arrangements for classroom technology, insurance costs, transportation and food are still yet to be fully arranged.

“To have an interruption like this on behalf of the whole community is not what anybody wants but we’re ready to go. We have a great plan, a tight plan," McBride added.