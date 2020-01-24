Lockdown at Great Lakes Naval Station Sparked by Employee Who Didn’t Follow Directions

The "gate runner" who sparked an hours-long lockdown at the Naval Station Great Lakes turned out to be an employee with access to the grounds, officials said.

The naval station said that around 7 a.m., a driver in a black Toyota Camry "made unauthorized entry" in a gate and the driver did not follow directions. The move prompted a lockdown at the main side of the base and sparked a search of the property, delaying a graduation that was set to take place.

The vehicle was later found around 9:30 a.m. and the driver was taken into custody. The station said the driver turned out to be an employee with authorized access to the base.

The vehicle and surrounding areas were swept by military working dogs and several buildings were evacuated. No injuries or damage to property were reported, the station said.

The lockdown was lifted, a spokesperson for the station said, but the east entrance remained closed as security was heightened at other locations.

A message on the station's website stated the graduation ceremony was being delayed.

Meanwhile, around the same time, a civilian vehicle caught fire outside the station in an incident officials said was unrelated to the gate runner.