Local stylist uses creative passion to help support families from Ukraine

When you walk into Tali Kogan's styling studio inside 900 N. Michigan Shops, you can't escape color, and the sense of great purpose in her work.

Pops of vibrant pastels line the clothing racks, neon hues decorate the walls, and even Tali herself is usually wearing a brightly-colored pantsuit. When NBC Chicago reporter Jenn Schanz met her, she was in bright periwinkle blue with blue statement spectacles to match.

"I truly believe everything starts with an outfit," she said, peering out of her blue glasses with a smile.

Given her bubbly demeanor and color-filled business, it might surprise people to learn Tali's road to success started with many days feeling stuck in darkness.

The native Ukrainian emigrated to Chicago by way of Israel in 2003. Feeling stuck in an abusive relationship and without a clear purpose, Tali's American dream took time to build.

"I remember myself wearing dark clothes, not taking care of myself, and definitely feeling like I'm not worthy," she said.

She decided to lean in, took a giant leap of faith, and bet big on herself. That bet was on her passion project, styling and design, becoming a thriving business, and that's exactly what happened.

Through perseverance and word-of-mouth, Tali's styling empire started to grow. It was then that she noticed other doors in her life started opening.

"If I can get myself out of that dark place, then everyone can do it," she said. " I started showing up to the world in a little bit different way. I started wearing a little bit more color," she said.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Her purpose also started becoming more clear; to help lift up other women. Or as Tali puts it, to help them find their "inner queen."

"It's the most empowering and emotional experience to watch these incredible women to come here to work with me transform in front of my eyes," she said.

It wasn't long before Tali's businesses was booming.

Then, the war in Ukraine broke out. Tali watched as her homeland was invaded, and millions of people were forced from their homes.

She and her husband Jason donated to causes but wanted to do something that felt more personal, especially given Tali's connection to Ukraine.

"We realized what a big problem these families are having here with housing," she said of Ukrainian refugees coming to Chicago.

Tali herself remembers the move from Ukraine to Israel, and then Israel to Chicago. Even emigrating during peace time came with its challenges, and Tali wanted to help families forced to start over with nothing.

Thus, she and Jason founded "Sweet Dome Chicago." The charitable foundation started in 2022 to help Ukrainian families fleeing the war.

"She basically paid our rent for a few months when we came to the United States," said Yulia Sribna.

Sribna, who worked as a family photographer in Ukraine before the war, never expected Tali, a stranger, to help her get started in a new city. Now she calls Tali not only a friend, but a boss.

"Then she kind of believed in me and gave me this job," Yulia said, standing in front of fashion portraits that she took, now prominently displayed in Tali's studio.

Through Sweet Dome Chicago, Tali has helped resettle 23 families in Chicago. Several women have started working for Tali in either design, alternations, or like Yulia, photography.

"They're the best employees that I've ever had," Tali said.

As a charitable foundation, Sweet Dome Chicago is funded through Tali's business which as of this July also includes a new online jewelry collection called Malkari.

The line was born out of necessity. Tali needed a specific piece for a client and wouldn't find it anywhere, so naturally she decided to create it herself.

Even the name Malkari is an ode to both female empowerment and also Tali's heritage.

"Malkari comes from my Israeli heritage. Malka means queen and Ari means lion," Tali said.

Malkari is a reminder to both Tali and her team of their own strength.

"I didn't consider myself as a strong woman until Tali showed me how I can take care of myself and really own my worth," Yulia told NBC Chicago. "She just gave me this inspiration. She believed in me."