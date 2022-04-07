Local Social Security Offices Reopened This Week. Here's How to Avoid Long Lines

The Social Security Administration resumed in-person operations at local offices for the first time in two years Thursday.

While appointments no longer are required before visiting social security offices, you may be faced with delays or long wait times.

Offices tend to be busiest in the morning, early in the week and at the beginning of month, so the administration advises planning a trip at a different time.

To avoid the bustle, the administration also recommends checking the social security website, as certain services and answers to questions are available online.

People are encouraged to continue to call and schedule appointments prior to in-person visits, as well. The administration's national number is (800)772-1213.

A list of Chicago-area offices can be found here. You also can use the office locator to find the closest one near you.

The Chicago West office is temporarily closed for in-person service, but is helping customers by phone.

Health and safety requirements are in effect at offices — guests must wear a mask, socially distance and self-check for COVID-19 symptoms.

Appointments still are necessary for select Illinois Secretary of State services, including driver's licenses and state ID cards. More information is available here.