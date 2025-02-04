Local organization scales up efforts to help migrant families amid deportation fears

An Evanston woman is scaling up efforts to help the migrant community after fears of mass deportations as her storefront to help those families could also be in jeopardy.

Debra Michaud, who operates the store near the intersection of Clark Street and Leland Avenue in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood, said the store's existence is thanks to the help and donations of volunteers.

“This is the work of thousands of hours of volunteer, this is the work of love," Michaud said. “This is all just people wanting to do good.”

Michaud started the Refugee Support Chicago group on Facebook and moved into this space last May after operating out of storage units.

“We’re just really scrambling to help people who are living in great, great fear, and these are people who came here legally and that’s what I think the general public doesn’t understand because of the political discourse,” she said.

She’s looking to expand the operations to accommodate deliveries, saying some families have been too fearful to leave their homes as the Trump administration ramps up immigration enforcement both locally and nationally.

NBC Chicago talked with one volunteer from Mexico, who didn’t want to be identified.

“I needed a space where I can support my community because I think it’s really unfair what we’re going through and how we’re being targeted,” the volunteer said.

As Michaud looks for more volunteers, her storefront is also facing another hurdle. The property owner of the location is aiming to sell the store, leaving Michaud scrambling to find a new location.



“Ultimately we would love to be back in the storefront because it really engages the community, and that’s what we’re about,” Michaud said.

Many migrants stopped by the store today, grateful for the help. Michaud said this is what community is all about.

“We’re all in this together that’s what also motives us,” she said. “This could be us, we are just wanting to do what we hope others would do if we were ever in that position.”

The store is hosting a fundraising sale this weekend starting Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. as they hope to raise funds to move into a new location.

Michaud must move out of her storefront by Feb. 14.