Local Organization Helps a Veteran Move From Homelessness to a Home of Her Own

After three months of sleeping on an air mattress, Lillie Mae Choyce came home Friday afternoon to a fully-furnished home, complete with pictures of her far-flung family and a fully outfitted kitchen.

“It was a big surprise, I like everything,” Choyce said as she walked through a Marquette Park apartment she barely recognized. “This is too nice…thank you Jesus,” she said. “Yes, yes, yes…this is what I want.”

It’s been a rough road for the 63-year-old Army Veteran who was left homeless after a friend she was staying with died.

“I didn’t know what I was going to do,” said Choyce, who now has a job with FedEx. “I was living out of my car.”

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Choyce remembered admitting this new home is a big change from that.

The kitchen and everything else in this one-bedroom Marquette Park apartment was provided by Humble Design, a non-profit that helps veterans and others make the transition from homelessness.

All the furniture and accessories are donated, then arranged by Humble Design's staff of designers, movers and volunteers.

“We have eight people on staff,” said Julie Dickenson, the group’s driving force.

“Four people who are movers, two who are design support…Yeah. It's a small staff,” Dickenson said.

As for Choyce, she said she finally feels at home.

“I like the way she has got it set up,” Choyce said. “Especially the bedroom. I am going to sleep comfortable tonight.”

There is one final touch: a service plaque handmade by Julie’s father, who himself is a Navy veteran. It's a plaque that makes this Veterans Day one this woman, who served her country overseas, will think of now that she calls Chicago home.