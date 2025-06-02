Local Jewish leaders warn about increased antisemitism following Boulder attack

Advocates around the U.S. believe recent attacks against Jewish people, including Sunday's in Colorado, stem from tolerance of increasingly hateful rhetoric.

In the aftermath of two violent attacks against Jewish people in just 11 days, advocates say their fears and warnings are coming to fruition.

"Our Jewish community and ADL have been screaming from the hilltops that this is going to be the natural result of anti-Jewish, antisemitic rhetoric," said Rebecca Weininger, the Deputy Regional Director for the Midwest Anti-Defamation League. "The minute that we stop being able to distinguish between First Amendment protected criticism of elected officials, and actual hate and violent hate and rhetoric against Jews... then not only is this violence predictable, it’s only going to get worse.”

Two weeks ago two Israeli Embassy staffers were shot and killed in Washington D.C, after which investigators say the suspect shouted that he did it "for Gaza."

And again over the weekend in Boulder Colorado a man is charged with a federal hate crime for using incendiary devices to set pro-Israel marchers on fire. The group was standing in solidarity for the hostages in Gaza and calling for their release.

The suspect in that attack is now facing charges of first-degree murder at the state level in addition to the federal hate crime charges, according to prosecutors.

"It's difficult to not be outraged by what happened," said Kelley Szany, the Senior VP of Education at the Holocaust Museum.

She believes the tolerance and indifference of antisemetic rhetoric have helped fuel violent attacks.

"I think its so important to remember when we look at the history of the Holocaust that the Nazis didn’t start with gas chambers," she said. "They started with words, they started with propaganda, they started with laws that began to exclude and separate people."

According to the NBC News affiliate in Denver, one of the victims in the Boulder attack is a Holocaust survivor.