Local initiative aims to use art to inspire action for environmental justice

The fence surrounding Semillas de Justicia Garden near the intersection of 27th Street and Troy Street is all decked out with a community mural entitled "Little Village Dreams."

Lead artist with Earth Art Chicago William Estrada hopes it inspires people to think about how they want to see art in their neighborhood.

“I hope this mural also is representative of the complex issues happening in Little Village and the fact that there is a lot of beauty, but there are a lot of things we need to address," Estrada told NBC Chicago.

Community members were asked to imagine what environmental justice looks like, and to share their dreams for a healthier Little Village

Jocelyn Vazquez, a community science organizer for the Little Village Environmental Justice Organization, sees art as a pivotal tool in raising awareness of environmental justice issues.

“What better way can we talk about environmental justice in the form of art, where people could learn through visuals and their emotions, and using colors as an idea of expression,” Vazquez told NBC Chicago.

The mural was an outgrowth of a coloring book, which was created by a group of artists in collaboration with community members.

This is one of a dozen art installations around the city as part of Earth Art Chicago.

“Conversations about climate change are often about doom and gloom, and we hope to inspire hope and creativity and joy in people,” initiative leader Daniela Herrera told NBC Chicago,

