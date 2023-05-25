Local Dance Company Celebrates 20th Anniversary With Nature-Inspired Production

Chicago-based dance company The Seldoms is passionate about shining a spotlight on critical environmental issues. Their upcoming show is called “Superbloom."

"A superbloom is this amazing wildflower event, where all of these dormant seeds that have been lying quiet for a very long time just come into this massive bloom, and create these huge swaths of color," founder and artistic director Carrie Hanson said.

Superblooms typically happens in places like California, and Hanson wants to bring attention to this very historic phenomenon by acknowledging its beauty.

“We’ve been talking about radical beauty, this sort of overwhelming sublime beauty of nature," Hanson told NBC Chicago.

Damon Green, the associate director of The Seldoms, said that acknowledging both the beauty and importance of nature is part of the show's mission.

“This is our planet. We need to be taking care of it. So, let’s acknowledge these things and let them be and not destroy it, because we only get one," Green said.

The upcoming performance at the Harris Theater will feature bright costumes and vivid animations. The dance will be accompanied by Chicago based band, Finom.

“I do think it’s a really great marriage, and it’s always really fun, I think, to bring a little rock 'n' roll into the dance theatre,” says Finom musician Sima Cunningham.

Click here for more information about The Seldoms’ “Superbloom” at the Harris Theater on June 1.