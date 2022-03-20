Local Clergymen to Give Away Free Gas Vouchers at Far South Side Event Sunday

A group of clergymen and political leaders on Chicago’s South Side will aim to bring attention to issues of poverty and poor health care Sunday afternoon, giving away free gas vouchers at a local gas station.

According to a press release, Pastor Kenyatta Smith will distribute the $50 vouchers at the Shell gas station in the 9800 block of South Halsted beginning at 3 p.m.

The vouchers will be available for residents of Chicago’s South Side only, and will be available for approximately three hours, according to the press release.

“Our residents have already experienced challenges stemming from the pandemic,” Smith said. “But to add the recent increase of gasoline prices, (it) has brought about a dark cloud of sorts over the finances of our people.”

The event will also seek to educate residents on the Reach Development Corporation, which activists call a “massive project” that will help provide work and education opportunities for South Side residents.

“We are honored, grateful and blessed that Gov. J.B. Pritzker has responded to the clarion call for assistance and intervention,” Smith said. “The construction project will provide opportunities for minority participation and employment.”

Several gas giveaways have been held in recent days in the Chicago area, including one organized by New Life Covenant Southeast Church, attracting dozens of drivers to the Chatham neighborhood event.

The church said it planned to spend between $6,000-$7,000.

Chicago businessman Willie Wilson also held a massive gas giveaway last week, leading to major traffic jams near numerous gas stations. He plans to hold another event on Thursday, with more than 40 gas stations participating.