Local Charity to Celebrate Father's Day by Distributing 10,000 Meals

The distribution is to ensure that families in these communities can share a hot meal together to celebrate the holiday.

By Molly Walsh

Free meals offered by the Board of Education of the City of New York are prepared for distribution at a school during the Coronavirus pandemic
Rob Kim/Getty Images

Free meals offered by the Board of Education of the City of New York are prepared for distribution at a school during the Coronavirus pandemic.

" data-ellipsis="false">

Big Shoulders Fund will be distributing 10,000 meals to families in need in honor of Father’s Day, according to the charity.

The distribution, which will take place June 20 from noon to 2 p.m., is to ensure that families in these communities can share a hot meal together to celebrate the holiday.

Below is a list of locations of where meals will be provided by local restaurant and food service partners and distributed in Northwest Indiana.

Holy Angels Cathedral School

  • 640 Tyler Street in Gary

Boys & Girls Club of Greater Northwest Indiana

  • 2700 W. 19th Avenue in Gary

Community HealthNet and the Boys and & Girls Club of Greater Northwest Indiana

  • 6100 Broadway in Merrillville

St. John the Baptist School

  • 1844 Lincoln Avenue, Whiting

Bishop Noll Institute

  • 1519 Hoffman Street, Hammond

Purdue Northwest Campus

  • 2300 173rd, Hammond

St. Casimir School

  • 4329 Cameron Avenue, Hammond

St. John Bosco School

  • 1232 171st Pl., Hammond

Boy & Girls Club of NWI

  • 2009 138th St., East Chicago

Nativity of Our Savior School

  • 2929 Willowcreek Rd., Portage

Notre Dame School

  • 1000 Moore Rd., Michigan City

Queen of All Saints

  • 1715 E. Barker Ave., #5336, Michigan City

Since the start of Big Shoulders Fund’s coronavirus relief efforts, the charity has distributed more than 2,250 meals to families in need at Aquinas Catholic School in Northwest Indiana, according to a release from the charity.

