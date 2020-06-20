Local Charity to Celebrate Father's Day by Distributing 10,000 Meals

Big Shoulders Fund will be distributing 10,000 meals to families in need in honor of Father’s Day, according to the charity.

The distribution, which will take place June 20 from noon to 2 p.m., is to ensure that families in these communities can share a hot meal together to celebrate the holiday.

Below is a list of locations of where meals will be provided by local restaurant and food service partners and distributed in Northwest Indiana.

Holy Angels Cathedral School

640 Tyler Street in Gary

Boys & Girls Club of Greater Northwest Indiana

2700 W. 19th Avenue in Gary

Community HealthNet and the Boys and & Girls Club of Greater Northwest Indiana

6100 Broadway in Merrillville

St. John the Baptist School

1844 Lincoln Avenue, Whiting

Bishop Noll Institute

1519 Hoffman Street, Hammond

Purdue Northwest Campus

2300 173rd, Hammond

St. Casimir School

4329 Cameron Avenue, Hammond

St. John Bosco School

1232 171st Pl., Hammond

Boy & Girls Club of NWI

2009 138th St., East Chicago

Nativity of Our Savior School

2929 Willowcreek Rd., Portage

Notre Dame School

1000 Moore Rd., Michigan City

Queen of All Saints

1715 E. Barker Ave., #5336, Michigan City

Since the start of Big Shoulders Fund’s coronavirus relief efforts, the charity has distributed more than 2,250 meals to families in need at Aquinas Catholic School in Northwest Indiana, according to a release from the charity.