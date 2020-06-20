Local Charity to Celebrate Father's Day by Distributing 10,000 Meals

Big Shoulders Fund will be distributing 10,000 meals to families in need in honor of Father’s Day, according to the charity.
The distribution, which will take place June 20 from noon to 2 p.m., is to ensure that families in these communities can share a hot meal together to celebrate the holiday.
Below is a list of locations of where meals will be provided by local restaurant and food service partners and distributed in Northwest Indiana.
Holy Angels Cathedral School
- 640 Tyler Street in Gary
Boys & Girls Club of Greater Northwest Indiana
- 2700 W. 19th Avenue in Gary
Community HealthNet and the Boys and & Girls Club of Greater Northwest Indiana
- 6100 Broadway in Merrillville
St. John the Baptist School
- 1844 Lincoln Avenue, Whiting
Bishop Noll Institute
- 1519 Hoffman Street, Hammond
Purdue Northwest Campus
- 2300 173rd, Hammond
St. Casimir School
- 4329 Cameron Avenue, Hammond
St. John Bosco School
- 1232 171st Pl., Hammond
Boy & Girls Club of NWI
- 2009 138th St., East Chicago
Nativity of Our Savior School
- 2929 Willowcreek Rd., Portage
Notre Dame School
- 1000 Moore Rd., Michigan City
Queen of All Saints
- 1715 E. Barker Ave., #5336, Michigan City
Since the start of Big Shoulders Fund’s coronavirus relief efforts, the charity has distributed more than 2,250 meals to families in need at Aquinas Catholic School in Northwest Indiana, according to a release from the charity.